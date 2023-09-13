Home / India News / Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi: Details about do's and don'ts for bringing Ganpati home

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day Hindu festival celebrating the birth of deity Ganesha marked from September 19 to September 28. Here is a list of do's and don'ts which you must keep in mind during puja

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Ganesh Chaturthi (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 2:38 PM IST
One of India's most cherished and widely observed festivals is Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth. This is especially true in the state of Maharashtra. This year, it is scheduled from Tuesday, September 19, to Thursday, September 28. The appearance of God Ganesha denotes the beginning of the favourable 10-day festivity. 

On Ganesha Chaturthi, Ganapati Sthapana and Puja are completed at the Madhyahna hour of the day, which as per Vedic astrology is the best time for Ganesha Puja. Ganesha devotees perform the thorough Shodashopachara Ganapati Puja, which is a Ganesha Puja, around mid-afternoon. When bringing Lord Ganesha into your home and placing him there, these are some customary guidelines to follow.

Ganesha Puja 2023: Do's
    • Devotees may bring a Ganesha idol home for one, three, seven, or ten days and then place it on a clean and decorated platform.

      
    • Ganesha must be treated with honour. Everything should be proposed to God Ganesha first, whether it is food, water, or prasad.
      
    • Eco-friendly Ganesha idols must be picked that are made of biodegradable materials, for example, clay, cow dung and so on and must be good for nature.
      
    • Position the Ganesha guaranteeing it faces either the east or north, both taken as auspicious headings. Offer prayers to the god with incense, blossoms, and lights with the lit diya representing divine presence.
      
    • On the celebration's closing day, take part in a great parade to immerse the idol in a characteristic water body, like a sea, river, or lake. This custom represents Lord Ganesha's re-visitation of his radiant abode. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Don’ts
    • Try not to consume onion and garlic after Ganpati isthapna whether it is for prasad or for family consumption.

      
    • Follow the favourable time only for a soulful visarjan of Ganesha idol and submerge it after offering him prayers and prasad.
      
    • During the festival's ten days, don't drink alcohol or have non veg.
      
    • Try not to close the primary door of the house while introducing the idol or at the hour of immersing him.
      
    • Puja must be performed sincerely with honest goals. During the festival, avoid arguments and fights at home and maintain a positive atmosphere.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Overview
Ganesha, the lord of wisdom, prosperity, and knowledge. In states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, the celebration of Lord Ganesha's birth is known as Ganesh Chaturthi. A ten-day Hindu festival, which will be observed from September 19 to September 28.


During the time of 10 days, Ganesha will be presented with all his favourite dishes and everybody performs bhajans and kirtans. The right timing for observing Ganesh Chaturthi is from 02:09 pm on 18th September till 19th September at 03:13 pm. Between these two days of Muhurat you can bring your idol home and cover it with a red cotton fabric and showcase it at the hour of Sthapna.

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

