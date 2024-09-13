Gas leak in Thane's Ambernath sparks panic, locals report breathing issues

A suspected gas leak from a chemical factory in the Morivali MIDC area of Ambernath, Thane district, caused panic late Thursday night as residents reported eye irritation and breathing difficulties amid a thick haze that blanketed the area.

The leak reportedly occurred around 11 pm, causing smog-like conditions across Ambernath, which is situated on the outskirts of Mumbai. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Residents complain of breathing issues Residents in the vicinity reported burning sensations in their eyes and difficulty breathing, prompting local firefighters to investigate the source. The haze was traced to a chemical factory, where officials identified a phosphorus-based substance as the cause of the leak. The release of the chemical resulted in white smoke, which spread throughout the locality. Authorities quickly advised locals to stay indoors to minimise exposure.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the situation is now under control and no injuries or hospitalisations have been reported.

Gas leak caused by ‘venting’, factory ops halted

In response, the factory’s operations were immediately halted, and further details are awaited as officials from the Ambernath Fire Brigade continue their investigation. The leak was reportedly caused during a routine venting operation at the factory. Venting is the process of releasing excess gas or vapour from industrial processes to prevent over-pressurisation, but in this case, it appears to have gone wrong, leading to the unintended release of chemicals into the atmosphere.

As soon as the gas was detected, emergency services, including the fire brigade, were dispatched to the site. Although the situation has been contained, the authorities are now looking into the exact cause of the leak and the safety measures in place at the factory.

More From This Section

Residents, although relieved that there were no severe casualties, are concerned about the environmental and health impacts of the incident. Many are now calling for stricter regulations on industrial operations in the area to prevent similar incidents in the future, according to media reports.

The incident has once again highlighted the potential dangers posed by chemical factories in densely populated regions, where the proximity of industrial zones to residential areas raises serious safety concerns. Authorities have assured residents that necessary steps will be taken to avoid any recurrence.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether any lapses in safety protocols contributed to the gas leak.

(With agency inputs)

