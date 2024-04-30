GCCs lead in gender diversity in India; deeptech firms lag behind: Research

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India are leading the charge for a diverse workforce, with women accounting for 28 per cent of their workforce, reveals a joint research by Pure Storage-Zinnov released on Tuesday.

Achieving gender parity, however, remains a challenge in deeptech organisations, where the percentage of women workforce stands at a mere 23 per cent, according to the report.

The study titled, ‘Towards a Gender Equitable World: Unveiling Diversity in Deeptech’ highlights the need for greater focus on university enrolment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) courses, and workplace retention to address the low representation of women in the deeptech sector.

The report was prepared after an analysis of women engineering graduates between 2004 and 2023 across 42 top engineering universities leveraged by GCCs for recruitment, with particular emphasis on 23 top institutions preferred by deeptech companies.