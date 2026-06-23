Gem-quality diamonds found during exploration in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Five diamonds, two of gem quality, have been found during scientific exploration in a diamond block in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, officials said on Tuesday, in a discovery that could potentially open up a new diamond-bearing region in the state.

The diamonds were found at the Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block in the Saraipali area of the district, a government statement said.

Mining experts described the recovery of gem-quality diamonds at such an early stage of exploration as an encouraging indication of the area's potential, suggesting the possibility of a larger diamond resource in the region.

A total of five diamonds weighing 1.22 carats were recovered after processing 200 tonnes of bulk sample material extracted from the exploration site, as per the statement.

The gem-quality whitish diamonds weigh 0.19 carats and 0.06 carats. The other recoveries include a yellowish non-gem diamond weighing 0.32 carats and two brownish non-gem diamonds weighing 0.59 carats and 0.06 carats, it said. The finding has been officially confirmed by NMDC-CMDC Limited, a joint venture between National Mineral Development Corporation (a central PSU) and Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation, which has been conducting exploration in the block, it said. This validates the presence of diamond minerals in the area and could pave the way for future investments, revenue generation and employment opportunities, the release said. According to the NMDC-CMDC, the area was identified as a prospective diamond-bearing zone following stream sediment sampling, geophysical surveys and about 500 metres of exploratory drilling.

Based on the findings, 200 tonnes of material were transported to NMDC's diamond processing plant in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, for processing and examination, the release said. As NMDC-CMDC does not currently have a dedicated facility for the safe custody of diamonds, all five stones have been deposited in the secure strong room of NMDC in Panna, the statement said. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said it was a significant achievement for Chhattisgarh and marked an important step towards the scientific exploration and utilisation of the state's natural resources. Chhattisgarh is already among the country's leading mineral-producing states, with substantial reserves of iron ore, coal, bauxite and limestone, and the confirmation of diamond potential would further strengthen its mineral economy, he said in the release.

The state government's focus extends beyond mineral extraction to promoting value addition, mineral-based industries and local employment generation, the CM added. Officials said the recovery of the five diamonds would help guide further geological studies and exploration programmes aimed at assessing the region's actual resource potential. India is the world's largest diamond cutting and polishing hub, but remains heavily dependent on imported rough diamonds, the release noted. Officials said discoveries such as the one in Mahasamund could help strengthen domestic mineral resources and support future growth in the gems and jewellery sector. If commercial mining proves viable, the project could generate substantial investment, employment and additional revenue for Chhattisgarh, they said.