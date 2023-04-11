Home / India News / General Insurance Council to punish fraudulent hospitals overcharging

General Insurance Council to punish fraudulent hospitals overcharging

The General Insurance Council has decided to take on the hospitals that are overcharging the health insurance policy holders and indulging in frauds through a series of actions

Chennai
General Insurance Council to punish fraudulent hospitals overcharging

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The General Insurance Council has decided to take on the hospitals that are overcharging the health insurance policy holders and indulging in frauds through a series of actions, said a senior industry official.

Speaking to the media, S. Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, and Executive Committee member, General Insurance Council, said the industry/council will take a unified approach against frauds.

Stating that the industry will identify the pattern and take action, Prakash said "We want to send a strong signal to the hospitals. The action against the hospitals could be - issuance of a warning letter, suspension of cashless facility and even exclude (blacklist) the hospital as a service provider except in the case of an emergency."

Majority of the business of the hospitals in major cities come from patients holding health insurance policies, he said.

According to Prakash, the Council will also have an appellate mechanism where the affected hospital can make its appeal.

Prakash said the topline of the non-life insurers contribute to the bottomline of the hospitals.

Several decades ago, the public sector non-life insurance companies tried to blacklist hospitals that gave false bills and other papers so that the health insurance policyholders can make prefer fraudulent claims. But the insurers scrapped the move soon after.

That apart, the General Insurance Council plans to have a common information technology platform to empanel hospitals, he said. It is said that the Council will seek using the Insurance Information Bureau's Rohini portal for this purpose.

In addition, the non-life insurance industry is also looking at working with the National Health Authority to have a common portal for intimating the case details by the hospitals in case the patient is a health insurance policyholder and prefers cashless settlement of the hospital bills, i.e., the insurance company pays the hospital directly.

--IANS

vj/arm

Topics :health newsinsurance plans

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Also Read

LIC has edge over private insurers: Gains market share in FY23

Higher claims pushed up non-life insurers' underwriting losses: Report

After poor show in Sept, non-life insurers' premiums up 15.5% YoY in Oct

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

Pegasus-style spyware attack hit journos, politicians via iPhone exploits

'Eastern India's largest' public EV charging hub comes up near Kolkata

India's infrastructure sector growing at significant pace: Scindia

India's first semi high-speed regional rail services named RAPIDX: Official

15 Covid-19 related deaths reported in last 12 days in Delhi: Data

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story