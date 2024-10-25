Cyclone Dana: 216K people moved to relief camps, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that 2.16 lakh people have been evacuated from affected areas to relief camps.

Addressing a press conference Chief Minister Mamata said, "Some districtsare affected badly due to cyclone, especially kaccha houses. All DMs, SPs and concerned officials are doing their best. We coordinate with all of them from time to time. 2.16 lakh people evacuated from affected areas to relief camps. I talked to an MLA, he informed me that Kapil Muni Mandir has been affected and faced massive waterlogging. I talked to all MLAs of affected districts."

IMD informed that Cyclone Dana has crossed the north Odisha coast as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and warned that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over south Gangetic West Bengal (east and west Medinipur) today.

"The Severe cyclonic storm "Dana" (pronounced as Dana) crossed north Odisha coast close to Habalikhati Nature Camp (Bhitarkanika) and Dhamara during 0130 hrs IST to 0330 hrs IST of today, 25th October as a Severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph," IMD said in a post on X.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over coastal Odisha, south Gangetic West Bengal (east & west Medinipur) on 25th October 2024," IMD added.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahedi told ANI, "Reports are being compiled from the field by the SOC and shortly we will have the details...The normal services have also been restored. The air services have been restored."

Flight operations have resumed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata today. The services were suspended since yesterday due to Cyclone Dana.

Several parts of West Bengal are witnessing rains due to the cyclone.