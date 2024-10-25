Diwali fireworks and air pollution: How to protect your respiratory health

Diwali is synonymous with fireworks but such celebrations contribute to air pollution by releasing particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and metal particulates. These emissions can stay in the atmosphere long after the celebrations, affecting air quality and health.

Impact on individuals with pre-existing lung conditions

According to Dr Nana Kunjir, consultant pulmonologist and intensivist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune, individuals with respiratory conditions face heightened risks during Diwali. "For people with existing lung issues, the season’s pollution can exacerbate symptoms, requiring adjustments in treatment plans and close monitoring," said Kunjir.

1. Asthma: Pollutants can trigger broncho spasm and inflammation in the airways, leading to episodes of wheezing, coughing, and breathlessness. Asthmatics may find their regular medications less effective, potentially necessitating treatment adjustments.

2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD): For those with COPD, exposure to pollutants can worsen symptoms such as cough and phlegm, cause lung function decline, and, if unmanaged, may even lead to hospitalisation.

3. Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD): Patients with fibrotic lung diseases may experience symptom worsening due to pollutant-induced inflammation, potentially accelerating lung tissue damage and fibrosis.

Impact on individuals without pre-existing conditions

Healthy individuals are also vulnerable to the effects of Diwali-related air pollution. Repeated exposure over the days of celebration can lead to:

1. Respiratory irritations: Common symptoms include coughing, throat irritation and sinus congestion, with some individuals experiencing a burning sensation in the eyes and dry throat due to pollutant exposure.

More From This Section

2. Reduced lung function: Fine particulate matter and toxic gases can cause temporary lung function impairment, leading to laboured breathing.

3. Development of respiratory conditions: Prolonged exposure to pollution can contribute to the development of chronic respiratory conditions such as bronchitis or may trigger asthma in susceptible individuals.

Prevention and mitigation strategies

To safeguard respiratory health during Diwali, Kunjir recommends several strategies:

1. Community firework displays: Coordinated firework displays at community levels instead of individual can help limit the volume of pollutants released.

2. Protective measures: Using face masks can significantly reduce particulate matter inhalation. Staying indoors during peak times and keeping windows closed further minimises exposure.

3. Indoor air quality management: The use of HEPA-filtered air purifiers can reduce indoor pollution levels, improving air quality in homes.

4. Diet and hydration: Antioxidant-rich foods and proper hydration can support the body's natural detoxification processes, mitigating some of the effects of pollution.

Immediate and long-term treatment

Immediate treatments include using short-acting bronchodilators (inhalers) for relief from acute symptoms. Antihistamines may help manage allergic reactions. Long-term management involves optimising respiratory medications, such as adjusting inhaled steroid doses or combining them with long-acting bronchodilators. Pulmonary rehabilitation programmes post-Diwali can aid in lung function recovery, promoting overall respiratory health through guided exercises and education.