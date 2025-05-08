Home / India News / Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Probe panel submits report to CM Fadnavis

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Probe panel submits report to CM Fadnavis

The report was submitted to Fadnavis in a sealed cover on Wednesday, and he forwarded it to the Home Department for further action

Mumbai Ghatkopar hoarding collapse
At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar amid a dust storm on May 13, 2024. TI Photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A committee set up by the Maharashtra government to probe the hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar last year, in which 17 persons lost their lives, has submitted its report to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an official said on Thursday.

The report was submitted to Fadnavis in a sealed cover on Wednesday, and he forwarded it to the Home Department for further action, the official said.

He said the six-member committee, headed by former Allahabad High Court chief justice Dilip Bhosle, has made suggestions about hoardings in the report. 

At least 17 people were killed and 74 injured after a huge iron hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar amid a dust storm on May 13, 2024.

Following the incident, the state government set up a committee to investigate the roles of the entities responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump.

It was to examine previous records, financial transactions, and any potential collusion with officials from various agencies, and it was also tasked with evaluating the current process for approving and installing hoardings on government and railway properties and recommending improvements to prevent future incidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: We are with government, says Cong chief Kharge

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court likely to give judgment on July 31

SC praised Col Sofiya Qureshi when granting PC to women in Indian Army

Five dead, 2 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

All operations at Amritsar Airport are shut; 27 airports take such steps

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraMumbai

First Published: May 08 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story