Five dead, 2 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

The incident occurred in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. The helicopter was carrying six passengers and its captain. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
At least five people were killed and two were severely injured after a helicopter crashed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.
  The incident occurred in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. The helicopter was carrying six passengers and its captain. The cause of the crash is yet to be determined. The incident occurred at around 8:45 am.  
According to information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the helicopter belonging to AeroTrans Services Private Limited crashed and fell into a gorge about 200-250 metres deep.
 
According to Garhwal's Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, the rescue operation is currently underway, with administration and relief team present at the site.
 
Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "SDRF and district administration teams have immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work. I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident." 
The SDRF team stated that the helicopter had left from the Sahastradhara helipad in Dehradun for the Kharsali helipad in Yamunotri. Capt Robin Singh was flying the helicopter. 
 
According to the report, four passengers hailed from Mumbai, while two others were from Andhra Pradesh. 
     
 
First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

