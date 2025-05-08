Operation Sindoor LIVE news: UK Parliament debates India-Pak conflict, appeals for de-escalation

India carried out 25-minute "measured and non-escalatory" missile and drone strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK), according to officials. The coordinated land and air assault was India's first strike in Pakistan's Punjab since the 1971 war. Dubbed “Operation Sindoor”, the retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack included about 24 precision strikes across the locations that had been identified as hubs of terrorist activity, said a source in the know. Among the 21 identified terrorist camps and training centres spread across Pakistan and PoJK, the Indian armed forces launched coordinated attacks on nine, deploying both fighter jets and armed drones for the operation.

According to the estimates of a person in the know, 70 to 80 terrorists were killed. Among the dead were 10 family members of JeM chief Masood Azhar, including his sister, nephew, and nieces.

US President Donald Trump has called for calm and dialogue between India and Pakistan amid rising tensions, expressing hope that the two nuclear-armed neighbours will resolve their differences peacefully. Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I want to see them work it out.” He added, “Hopefully they can stop now,” urging both sides to de-escalate the situation. Reiterating his past offers to mediate between the two countries, Trump stated, “If I can help, I will be there.”