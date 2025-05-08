Operation Sindoor LIVE news: UK Parliament debates India-Pak conflict, appeals for de-escalation

Operation Sindoor LIVE news updates: Indian army says 'Justice is Served' after striking nine terror camps across the border under 'Operation Sindoor'. Catch all the breaking news here
India carried out 25-minute "measured and non-escalatory" missile and drone strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK), according to officials. The coordinated land and air assault was India's first strike in Pakistan's Punjab since the 1971 war. Dubbed “Operation Sindoor”, the retaliation to the Pahalgam terrorist attack included about 24 precision strikes across the locations that had been identified as hubs of terrorist activity, said a source in the know. Among the 21 identified terrorist camps and training centres spread across Pakistan and PoJK, the Indian armed forces launched coordinated attacks on nine, deploying both fighter jets and armed drones for the operation.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 8:51 AM IST