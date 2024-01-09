Ghaziabad, Gajnagar, or Harnandi Nagar: Municipality considers name change

The municipal body of Ghaziabad is contemplating a potential name change, responding to persistent demands from Hindu organisations, according to a report by The Times of India (TOI). The issue was tabled during the latest board meeting on Tuesday. Proposed alternatives for the city's new name include "Gajnagar" and "Harnandi Nagar," suggested by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Sanjay Singh.

Ghaziabad was originally founded as Ghaziuddinnagar in 1740. It was later shortened to Ghaziabad with the opening of the railways by the British in 1864.

Mayor Sunita Dayal stated that the matter has been discussed following longstanding requests to rename Ghaziabad. Dayal also highlighted that this was the first time the issue was being addressed at the executive level. The proposal to rename the National Capital Region (NCR) district reportedly gained momentum during the meeting, with indications suggesting a favourable disposition within the corporation.

The push for renaming Ghaziabad has been growing in recent years, following the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj in 2018. Sanjay Singh expressed optimism about the discussion during the board meeting. The proposed names, Gajnagar and Harnandi Nagar, reportedly emphasise Ghaziabad's historical significance.

Mahant Narayan Giri, the head priest of Dudheshwar Nath temple, has been at the forefront of the renaming efforts. In 2022, he submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, suggesting names like Gajprastha, Dudheshwarath Nagar, or Harnandipuram for Ghaziabad. Giri explained that the proposed names are rooted in the city's historical connections, citing the mention of elephants in the Mahabharata and historical records.

According to Giri, in Mahabharat, what is known as Ghaziabad today was once part of Hastinapur, which is 40 km away. The Ghaziabad area was a forest where many elephants used to live. The term "Gaj", meaning elephant, would therefore be apt in the renaming.





Other places renamed under Modi Government

Other cities renamed include Gurugram from Gurgaon in 2016. Prayagraj from Allahabad, renamed in 2018. Atal Nagar from New Raipur, and Ayodhya from Faizabad, were also renamed in 2018. Narmadapuram was renamed from Hoshangabad in 2021. Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path in September 2022. In November 2023, Aligarh Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed a proposal to change Aligarh's name to Harigarh. Giri also noted that Harnandi Nagar paid homage to the Hindon River, which flows past the city.

Other renaming initiatives include Mughalsarai junction being changed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay railway station in August 2018, and Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium renamed to Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2019.