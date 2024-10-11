Glasses for Indian students with poor vision can boost economy by Rs 156 bn

If Indian children received glasses, the country could gain approximately 1.2 million additional years of schooling annually, potentially boosting future economic productivity by Rs 156 billion, according to recent research.

Currently, about 3.4 million Indian students attend school each day with uncorrected vision. Children with refractive issues — such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, or astigmatism — struggle to see clearly in classrooms, resulting in them learning significantly less than their peers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In recognition of World Sight Day 2024, a new study titled “Learning and economic productivity losses from uncorrected refractive error in schools” was released. This research, published by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and the Seva Foundation, explores the impact of poor vision on learning.

The study, which draws on a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials, finds that children with uncorrected vision problems learn roughly half as much as those with clear or corrected vision.

This learning gap affects individuals' future earnings, with estimates showing that a child who receives glasses at age five and wears them consistently until age 18 could earn 55.6 per cent more over their lifetime than those who never have their vision corrected.

By addressing this issue, India could not only improve educational outcomes but also increase economic productivity. The study calculates the collective loss in learning from uncorrected vision and converts this into a potential reduction in the country's future GDP per capita.

Brad Wong, chief economist, Seva Foundation, said this initial global estimate of learning losses due to poor vision reveals the significant benefits children could experience by receiving glasses when needed.

More From This Section

"With India standing to gain 1.2 million schooling years, this is far beyond China and Brazil who come in second and third, standing to gain 730 and 310 million schooling years respectively. As our report shows, correcting these children’s vision would translate directly into a substantial economic gain both for the individual and for the country as a whole," Wong said.

Refractive errors often remain uncorrected because they are not detected — many students lack easy access to eye exams or are unaware of the importance of having their vision checked regularly.

Vinod Daniel, chief executive officer (CEO) of India Vision Institute (IVI), an independent and not-for-profit trust, said that to tackle the problem of uncorrected refractive errors, it is crucial to provide early access to screenings and corrective glasses, giving children the best opportunity for success.

"IVI is working to provide access to underprivileged children in government and tribal schools across India. Clear vision can be the foundation for brighter futures to uplifting communities through healthy children," Daniel said.

Peter Holland, CEO at IAPB, said, “Early intervention, regular eye checks and access to good quality eye care and glasses are critical to unlocking education opportunities and children’s future economic potential. Eye health in young people is not an optional extra - it is vital to their future."