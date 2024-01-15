Home / India News / Goa court extends police custody of CEO Suchana Seth by five days

Goa court extends police custody of CEO Suchana Seth by five days

A Goa court on Monday extended by another five days the police custody of startup CEO Suchana Seth being investigated for allegedly killing her four-year-old son

Press Trust of India Panaji

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
A Goa court on Monday extended by another five days the police custody of startup CEO Suchana Seth being investigated for allegedly killing her four-year-old son.

Seth was produced before Goa Children's Court after her initial remand of six days expired. Calangute Police sought the extension of her custody stating the investigation is yet to conclude.

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 8 while she was travelling in the taxi with her son's body stuffed in a bag and brought to Goa. A court in Mapusa town remanded her in police custody for six days.

She is accused of killing the child in a Candolim-based service apartment in Goa.

A senior police officer told PTI on Monday that the accused is not cooperating with investigators.

"We had asked for an extension of her custody as we wanted more time to interrogate her. We have to also conduct other formalities like taking her DNA sample," he said.

The recording of the statement by Seth's husband Venkat Raman is over, he added.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

