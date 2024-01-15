Delhi schools reopen today with revised timings; all details inside

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Schools in Delhi timings 2024: Insights The education department of the Delhi Municipal Corporation has given a notice illustrating the revised plans for different school shifts. The daily shift currently runs from 9 am to 1 pm, the morning shift from 9am to 12.30pm, and the evening shift from 1 pm to 5pm.
The choice about reopening schools follows the extension of the winter vacation for primary class students from January 6 to January 12, provoked by the extreme cold wave conditions in the city.
The circular additionally coordinates the Head of Student Services (HoSs) to illuminate all students, parents, and staff in advance through SMS, calls, SMC, and other appropriate means of communication.
Delhi temperature: Overview Delhi encountered its fourth consecutive day of a cold wave on Monday, with the temperature at Safdarjung dropping to 3.3 degrees Celsius. The temperature dropped four degrees below normal, making this the season's coldest morning.
The city was covered in a thick layer of fog, according to the weather officials. The earlier day, Sunday, had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius.
