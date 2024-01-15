Delhi schools reopen today with revised timings; all details inside

To ensure safety in the midst of the prevailing foggy circumstances, the circular expressed that no school, including double-shift schools will begin before 9am and classes shouldn't stretch out beyond 5pm until additional directions.

The education department of the Delhi Municipal Corporation has given a notice illustrating the revised plans for different school shifts. The daily shift currently runs from 9 am to 1 pm, the morning shift from 9am to 12.30pm, and the evening shift from 1 pm to 5pm.

The choice about reopening schools follows the extension of the winter vacation for primary class students from January 6 to January 12, provoked by the extreme cold wave conditions in the city.



The circular additionally coordinates the Head of Student Services (HoSs) to illuminate all students, parents, and staff in advance through SMS, calls, SMC, and other appropriate means of communication.