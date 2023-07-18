Goa govt extends 'Covid-19 amnesty scheme' for industries by 30 days

The Goa Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has decided to extend the validity of the "COVID-19 amnesty scheme" for industries by 30 days till September 22, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"In light of hardships faced by businesses, the validity of this scheme, now running until August 22, has been extended for additional 30 days," said Pravimal Abhishek, Managing Director, Goa-IDC.

The amnesty scheme was introduced on June 23 this year for a period of two months.

This scheme aims to alleviate the financial burden and offer support to industries grappling with the consequences of the ongoing pandemic, including the disruption of supply chains, decreased demand, and operational challenges, Abhishek said.

He said IDC understands the difficulties and uncertainties faced by industrial partners due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

That is why we have decided to extend the validity of the scheme by another 30 days, giving them more time and opportunity to avail of the benefits of this scheme, the MD added.

Abhishek said the extension of the validity of this scheme is aimed at assisting industries in the recovery and revival efforts.

"The extension provides businesses with an extended window to avail themselves of the benefits and concessions outlined within the scheme," he added.