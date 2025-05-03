6 dead, over 30 injured in stampede at Goa's Lairai Devi temple. Details

At least six people were killed and several others injured in a stampede during the Shirgao Jatra at the Lairai Devi temple in North Goa’s Shirgao early Saturday morning. The stampede occurred during the temple’s annual festival, which began on Friday and drew thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Around 1,000 police personnel were deployed, and drones were used for crowd control, officials said. A police official stated that the exact cause of the stampede is yet to be determined and will be confirmed following an investigation, news agency PTI reported. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that 30 people sustained injuries, with eight in critical condition. Two of the critically injured were referred to Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim. Eight others were admitted to the district hospital, while 10 people received treatment for minor injuries.

"We coordinated with the 108 ambulance service, ensuring that five ambulances were dispatched to the site immediately after the incident, while three more are stationed at the North Goa District Hospital," Rane said, as reported by PTI.

He added that additional doctors were deployed and a dedicated ICU with ventilators was set up. "All necessary arrangements have been made, and we are closely monitoring each patient," he said.

Also Read

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited the injured at the North Goa District Hospital. In a post on social media platform X, he said: “Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at the Lairai Zatra in Shirgaon this morning. I visited the hospital to meet the injured and have assured all possible support to the affected families. I am personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every necessary measure is being taken. Prime Minister Modi spoke with me and took detailed stock of the situation, offering his full support during this difficult time.”

The Lairai Devi temple is known for hosting the Shirgao Jatra each May, which features a traditional fire-walking ritual and attracts large crowds.

(With agency inputs)