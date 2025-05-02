Home / India News / India cradle of civilisation whose time has come once again: Nita Ambani

India cradle of civilisation whose time has come once again: Nita Ambani

India is the cradle of civilisation, whose time has come once again, Jiostar's chairperson Nita Ambani said on Friday.

Nita Ambani, Rio, Olympics 2016
Nita Ambani, the wife of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, also announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre will organise an Indian weekend in New York's Lincoln Centre this September. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is the cradle of civilisation, whose time has come once again, Jiostar's chairperson Nita Ambani said on Friday.

Ambani, the wife of richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, also announced that the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre will organise an Indian weekend in New York's Lincoln Centre this September, which will showcase India's arts.

Speaking at the WAVES 2025 event held at the Jio Convention Centre, Ambani said India is a "timeless civilisation" which has given the enduring ideals of truth, non-violence and humility to the world.

"For centuries, India has gifted the world its wisdom, its beauty and its soul, but somewhere along the way our voice softened. But now, it is rising again," she said.

"We are the very cradle of civilisation, a cultural force whose time has come once again," Ambani added.

Every civilisation tells its stories, she said, pointing out that while some tell it with their power and might, India has always told her's with "soul".

Also Read

Nita Ambani to address Annual India Conference 2025 at Harvard University

Nita Ambani to lead India's global influence at Harvard India Conference

India's largest passives player - Nippon India Mutual Fund Dominates Akshaya Tritiya ETF Volumes with 63% Market Share

Tech Wrap May 2: ASUS ROG laptops, Google Voice, Microsoft passkey support

Ancient Buddha-linked Piprahwa gems set for auction despite backlash

Culture is not a memory frozen in time but a living reality which flows like a river and grows like a forest, Ambani said.

The modern does not compete but coexists harmoniously with the ancient in India, Ambani said, stressing that this sets us apart.

We cherish our similarities and celebrate our differences, and hold our contradictions with grace, she added.

Elaborating on the show in NY, Ambani said NMACC will "proudly present" the show.

"We will spotlight the soul of India in all its glory. Our arts and artisans, our weaves and weavers, and song and dances, and fashion and food," she said, adding that the time has come for Indian culture to not just inspire the world but also make the world a better place.

In the future, Indian crafts will shape aesthetics, Ayurveda will shape healing and Indian spirituality will redefine well-being, she said.

As the world races towards artificial intelligence driven by data, Ambani urged that there is a need to embrace the stillness and use our 'ancient intelligence'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uproar in Odisha as West Bengal govt calls Digha temple 'Jagannath Dham'

Delhi HC rejects TMC MP Saket Gokhale's plea to recall defamation order

PM Modi lays foundation, inaugurates projects worth Rs 58,000 cr in Andhra

Delhi gets 400 new electric buses; CM calls it a step towards cleaner air

Delhi court issues notice to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

Topics :Nita AmbaniAyurveda

First Published: May 02 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story