PM Modi inaugurates Vizhinjam port, says capacity to triple by 2028

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India's first transshipment hub and first deepwater container terminal, Vizhinjam International Seaport, will witness a three-fold increase in its capacity soon. The port, which was formally commissioned on Friday, is expected to have a capacity of 3 million TEUs annually by 2028.

The Vizhinjam port's Phase 1 capacity is designed to handle 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually with an investment of around ₹8,867 crore, out of which the state government has contributed ₹5,595 crore towards connectivity and rail infrastructure, while the Adani Group spent ₹2,454 crore, and over ₹800 crore came as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) from the Centre.

“The capacity of the port is also going to be increased three-fold in the coming days. The world’s big ships will be able to come here. So far, around 75 per cent of India's transshipment was happening outside our country. This was leading to a lot of revenue loss for us. The money that was going out will create a new economy for the country, Kerala, and Vizhinjam,” Modi said, while dedicating the port to the nation. At present, India’s transshipment cargo is handled by ports such as Colombo, Singapore, Salalah, Jebel Ali, Tanjung Pelepas, and Port Klang (in Malaysia). This will be routed to India once the Vizhinjam transshipment hub is fully in place.

During the welcome speech, the state’s port minister, V. N. Vasavan, called Adani Group chief Gautam Adani a ‘partner’. Scoring a political point out of this, Modi said, “A Communist minister is calling a businessman like Adani a partner. This is the face of changing India.”

Modi added that in the last ten years, Indian ports have seen a 30 per cent reduction in turnaround time, thereby improving efficiency. “Today, two Indian ports are part of the global top 30 ports. We are in the top 20 nations in global shipbuilding and in the logistics performance index also we are good. After improving our basic infrastructure, we are now strengthening the position of India in global trade,” he added. “During the G20 summit, we had planned the India-Middle East-Europe corridor. In this, Kerala has a huge role to play. In India’s maritime sector, the role of the private sector has been significant. In the last 10 years, a lot of PPPs led to thousands of crores of investment in the sector,” Modi said.

The Vizhinjam International Port is hardly 11 nautical miles away from the international shipping channel. Nearly 30 per cent of the freight movement takes place through this international shipping route south of the Indian peninsula. It will be India's first international deepwater transshipment port. The port has a natural draft of more than 18 metres, scalable up to 20 metres. This makes it capable of hosting even the world's largest container ship.

“As per the tender, the project can be completed by 2045. We did not wait for that and started commercial operations by 2024, and so far over 250 ships have come. We are planning to complete everything by 2028,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “For the first time in India, a state is contributing the lion’s share of a port. So far, our cargo was diverted to foreign ports. We will be able to reduce our country’s losses through this port,” Vijayan added.