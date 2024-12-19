Goa Liberation Day 2024: Know history, significance, quotes and more

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated every year on December 19 to mark the freedom of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961. This ended the struggle of freedom fighters against the 451 years of colonial rule. Goa gained independence on this day and became an integral part of India.

This day celebrates the struggle, resilience, and fight of all freedom fighters who put their lives at stake to achieve this freedom. On this day, various activities are organised in different schools and colleges such as speech competitions, drawing, poster making etc. to commemorate the day.

Goa Liberation Day 2024: History

The people of India celebrate December 19 every year as Goa, Daman, and Diu Liberation Day with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

Goa remained in Portuguese control till 1961, though India gained Independence in 1947, and this is reflected in their distinct cultural and religious identity. The Portuguese authorities were not leaving their control which is why it took so long to find a diplomatic solution between the Indian government and Portugal. Goa Liberation Day 2024: Significance Goa Liberation Day was the day when Goa officially became part of the Indian Union in 1961 after centuries of Portuguese colonial rule. Indian Army successfully captured Goa in 1961, ending Portuguese rule that had lasted for 451 years. Though Goa was influenced by the 19th-century freedom movement, several Goa citizens participated in India's Satyagraha.

This day represents the unwavering struggle of the people for freedom by the citizens of Goa, which made it a significant period in Goa's history.

Goa's Liberation Day is a significant reminder of Goa's rich past, unique culture, and enduring spirit defining the coastal paradise.

Goa Liberation Day 2024: Quotes to share