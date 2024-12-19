Must understand history to make better decisions for future: J&K LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday highlighted the importance of understanding history to develop thinking and decision-making capabilities for building a better future and stressed the need to reconnect with the roots to gain clarity in vision and set meaningful goals for the future.

The LG, who unveiled the silver jubilee issue of Raghvendra Panchang, congratulated Chander Mouli Raina, the editorial team of the Panchang, and all members of the Raghvendra Jyotish Sansthan Trust on the occasion.

He commended the trust's efforts in raising awareness about traditions and preserving the legacy of the Panchang, which reflects the composite culture and rich heritage of the country.

I believe our research on astrology and ancient scriptures should positively impact the lives of people from all walks of life. We must promote global good and focus on spreading the importance of a spiritually rich life and value-based living among our citizens, the lieutenant governor said.

He reiterated the importance of understanding history to develop critical thinking and decision-making capabilities. To chart a better future, one must return to their roots for a clear vision and well-defined goals, he added.