Home / India News / Goa prepared to tackle upcoming monsoon season, assures CM Sawant

Goa prepared to tackle upcoming monsoon season, assures CM Sawant

Sawant was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting tied to disaster management ahead of rains

Pramod Sawant
Pramod Sawant | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 7:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has said the coastal state is prepared to tackle the upcoming monsoon season, with the disaster management authorities ready to act.

Sawant was talking to reporters after chairing a meeting tied to disaster management ahead of rains.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the disaster management authorities in the state are ready to act in case of emergencies in Goa.

We had prepared a Goa heatwave action plan for prevention and mitigation of heat in which we provided timely advice to people, Sawant said.

In the wake of the monsoon season, Sawant said an airport emergency response plan has also worked out. This plan covers both airports (in Goa), he added.

An emergency response support system in association with the National Disaster Management Authority is in place and various municipalities and panchayats have been allocated special funds for pre-monsoon works.

The Panaji corporation has been given Rs 1 lakh, while Rs 50,000 has been given per municipality and Rs 25,000 per panchayat for monsoon preparedness, he said.

In addition, Sawant said, separate funds are also given to deputy collector-level officers.

He said 11 shelters have been commissioned in the state to shift people during emergencies.

An early warning dissemination system has been active and control rooms have been set up at district and taluka levels.

Indian Navy, Railways and coastal forces are also involved in their disaster management plan.

Also Read

Investigation underway in murder of 4-yr old boy: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa's GSDP grew by 33% in last two decades, says CM Pramod Sawant

Predictions of normal monsoon boost prospects for domestic agrochem firms

Sugar factory lying shut in Goa to resume in one year, produce ethanol: CM

BJP will win more than 10 LS seats in Telangana: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

NIA conducts multi-state raids, arrests 5 men for human trafficking

Jammu announces daily power cuts, sets up control rooms for heatwave

Dark & warm: Nights in India's megacities not cooling down, says CSE report

Delhi metro train's pantograph catches fire at Rajiv Chowk station

Vivek Vihar hospital blaze incident ignites fire safety review in Delhi

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GoaStrong monsoonsIndian monsoonmonsoonsPramod SawantMonsoon season

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story