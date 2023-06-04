Home / India News / Goa: StartUp20 Engagement Group delegates condole Odisha train tragedy

Goa: StartUp20 Engagement Group delegates condole Odisha train tragedy

All the delegations expressed condolences to the victims, their families and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured people, he said

Press Trust of India Panaji
Goa: StartUp20 Engagement Group delegates condole Odisha train tragedy

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The two-day meeting of the StartUp20 Engagement Group, part of India's G20 presidency, culminated in Goa on Sunday with delegates expressing solidarity with victims of the Odisha train accident.

At least 288 people were killed and more than 1,100 injured in the crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train took place on Friday evening near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the StartUp20 Engagement Group meeting in Goa, Ashish Sinha, joint secretary, Union Ministry of External Affairs, said the meeting took place in a sombre environment because of the train accident on Friday.

All the delegations expressed condolences to the victims, their families and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured people, he said.

He said there is a norm in the G20 meetings that foreign delegates are given an introduction about the local culture, for which programmes are scheduled.

There was a consensus over the cancellation of cultural programmes. There was a consensus that in our thoughts and prayers, we should be with the victims and also those who are struggling, Sinha said.

This was the third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group.

Startup20 serves as a prime opportunity to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of start ups and entrepreneurship on a global scale.

It is an official engagement group, established under India's G20 presidency. It acts as a dialogue forum with the G20 nations startup ecosystem stakeholders and intends to represent the startup ecosystem of the G20 nations to raise the macroeconomic concerns and challenges faced by the startup ecosystem players in these nations.

Also Read

Guterres, Jaishankar to unveil Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN headquarters

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

Startup20 Engagement Group's second meeting on March 18-19 in Sikkim

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

UNGA president meets Amitabh Kant, says G20 a platform to exchange ideas

G20: India proposes medical countermeasure coordination for public good

Odisha govt revises triple train accident's death toll to 275 from 288

Bring every homeless person under govt housing scheme: CM Adityanath

Odisha train accident: UK Foreign Secretary expresses condolences

IndiGo plane with Union minister diverted to Guwahati due to glitch

Topics :GoaOdisha Train Accident

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story