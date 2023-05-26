Home / India News / Goa to host Clean Energy Ministerial, Mission Innovation meetings in July

Goa to host Clean Energy Ministerial, Mission Innovation meetings in July

The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM14) and 8th Mission Innovation (MI8) meetings will be held in Goa in July this year, officials said

Press Trust of India Panaji
Goa to host Clean Energy Ministerial, Mission Innovation meetings in July

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM14) and 8th Mission Innovation (MI8) meetings will be held in Goa in July this year, officials said.

These meetings will be conducted between July 19 and 22, they said.

The theme of these meetings is 'Advancing Clean Energy Together', the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.

Scheduled on the margins of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, these meetings will bring together governments, international organisations, private sector, academia, innovators, civil society, early career researchers and policy-makers featuring high-level ministerial dialogues, global initiative launches, award announcements, minister-CEO roundtables and a wide array of side-events cutting across diverse themes of clean energy transition, it said. The ministerial plenaries are scheduled to be held on July 21, while back-to-back G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting will be held on July 22. The high-level roundtables, side-events and technology showcases would enable stakeholders to accelerate the deployment of clean energy by encouraging development of policies and programmes which advance clean energy technology and solutions around the world.

Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Suspected Iranian drone strike kills US contractor in Syria: Pentagon

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting: Guests welcomed with dance performance

G20 foreign ministers' meeting today: Schedule, agenda, other details here

Delhi woman kidnapped in 2006 found after 17 years, details inside

Mukesh Ambani joins global business leaders in COP28 Advisory Committee

SECR to revamp Chhattisgarh rly stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

300 VietJet flight passengers stranded at Mumbai airport due to glitch

Delhi ordinance row: Kejriwal seeks time to meet Cong chief Kharge, Rahul

Topics :Goaclean energyRenewable energy policy

First Published: May 26 2023 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story