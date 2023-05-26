Goa to host Clean Energy Ministerial, Mission Innovation meetings in July

The 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM14) and 8th Mission Innovation (MI8) meetings will be held in Goa in July this year, officials said.

These meetings will be conducted between July 19 and 22, they said.

The theme of these meetings is 'Advancing Clean Energy Together', the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a release.

Scheduled on the margins of the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial Meeting, these meetings will bring together governments, international organisations, private sector, academia, innovators, civil society, early career researchers and policy-makers featuring high-level ministerial dialogues, global initiative launches, award announcements, minister-CEO roundtables and a wide array of side-events cutting across diverse themes of clean energy transition, it said. The ministerial plenaries are scheduled to be held on July 21, while back-to-back G20 Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting will be held on July 22. The high-level roundtables, side-events and technology showcases would enable stakeholders to accelerate the deployment of clean energy by encouraging development of policies and programmes which advance clean energy technology and solutions around the world.