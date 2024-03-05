Home / India News / Google agrees to restore Indian apps on Play Store: IT Minister Vaishnaw

Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Google and startups had multiple rounds of discussion with the government on Monday, following which the tech giant agreed to restore the delisted apps.

"We believe Google, and the startup community will be able to arrive at a long-term solution in the coming months," the minister said.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

