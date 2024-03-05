Five people vomit blood after being served dry ice as mouth freshner

Five people fell ill after consuming mouth freshener at a cafe in Gurugram. They started blood vomiting and reportedly complained of cuts on their tongue after eating mouth freshener, as per reports. Ankit Kumar, his wife and their friends visited Laforestta cafe in Gurugram on March 2.

Kumar recorded a video showing a group of people in pain. In the viral video, a woman could be seen screaming with her mouth open, and a man in the video can be seen vomiting on the floor. There was also a woman putting ice on her tongue to get some relief from a burning sensation.

Watch the video here:

As per the complainant, the waiter brought mouth freshener after they completed dinner and then their health started deteriorating. Thereafter, they were taken to the hospital. In the meantime, the restaurant staff has fled, he added.

Kumar reported his complaint to the police, he said, "I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death.”

As per reports, the victims felt a burning sensation in their mouths and began to throw up. As soon as they had it, they started vomiting blood and nothing worked to cool them down.

The five people have been hospitalised and the two of them are in a critical condition.

The police registered a case against the owner of the restaurant as per victims' complaints.

Dry ice can be very dangerous if not handled properly and can frostbite if it comes in direct contact with the skin.

Dry ice can cause severe injuries The Food and Drug Administration of the USA cautioned against dry ice consumption, as it can cause severe injuries and internal damages.

As per FDA statement, the liquid nitrogen and dry ice shouldn't be consumed directly or brought in contact with exposed skin. The accidental food related incidents of consuming or coming in contact with dry ice and liquid nitrogen are low, but the injuries have been severe.



