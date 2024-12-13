Google Doodle honors the conclusion of 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship

The Google Doodle is celebrating the end of the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship, which was taking place at the Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore, from November 25 to December 13. A thrilling final matchup between China's defending champion Ding Liren and India's up-and-coming talent, Gukesh Dommaraju, took place amid high anticipation.

Signature chess pieces in Google's trademark colors like yellow, red, blue, and white have been used in the animated Doodle. When visitors click on the Doodle, they are taken to a unique page called "Celebrating Chess," which highlights the chess game's classic appeal on its recognizable 64-square board.

India’s Historic Victory on Google Doodle today celebrating Gukesh D’s victory

18-year-old Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju defeated Ding Liren in a thrilling final to become the youngest world chess champion, marking a historic accomplishment. With this momentous victory, India can be proud, and Gukesh will be honored in chess history as a legend.

World Chess Championship Highlights on Google Doodle today

Players competed for 7.5 points and the desired crown in 14 high-stakes classical games, each lasting for more than four hours. In addition to demonstrating his exceptional talent, Gukesh's victory solidifies his status as a world chess legend.

Google's Doodle pays homage to chess and the inspirational accomplishments of players like Gukesh, highlighting how the game unites and inspires millions of people across.

Who is Gukesh Dommaraju?

Gukesh Dommaraju, also known as Gukesh D, is an Indian chess grandmaster and the current World Chess Champion. He was born on May 29, 2006. Gukesh is a chess prodigy who was the third-youngest player to surpass a FIDE rating of 2700 at the age of 16 and the youngest to do it at the age of 17.

He is still the third-youngest grandmaster in history, having attained his title at the age of 12. The 2024 World Chess Championship will have a total prize fund of $2.5 million, or around Rs 20.75 crore.