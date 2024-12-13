Heavy rains trigger waterlogging in multiple districts of Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a warning for Tamil Nadu, forecasting heavy rainfall across multiple districts until December 14.

Severe waterlogging was reported in Trichy following incessant rain, while Thoothukudi and other districts experienced moderate to heavy rainfall.

The IMD predicts moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain in districts like Ariyalur, and Perambalur. Thiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tenkasi, Theni, Virudhunagar, Pudukkottai Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

The resultant weather conditions could lead to water logging and the traffic may be affected in some areas.

Light Thunderstorms & lightning with Light to Moderate rain are very likely at one or two places over Cuddalore, Salem, Namakkal, Nilgiris, and Coimbatore. Tiruppur, Tirunelveli and Thoothukkudi districts of Tamilnadu. The Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu will receive light rain.

Tamil Nadu's weather forecast predicted a maximum temperature of 28-29°C, and a minimum temperature of 24-25°C, with partly cloudy skies and a chance of light to moderate rain within the next 24 hours in several districts.

Meanwhile, IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over other southern parts of India, mainly in Karaikal, Lakshadweep, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to IMD, the well-marked low-pressure area that was previously located over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby regions has now shifted to a low-pressure zone over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjacent Comorin area.

As per the update, the system's upper air cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is expected to move westward towards the Maldives and the nearby Lakshadweep area, crossing the Comorin region. The system is anticipated to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours, with a diminishing impact on the surrounding areas.