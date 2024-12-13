Six killed, several injured in fire at private hospital in TN's Dindigul

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals

Representative Image | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:48 AM IST
As many as six people lost their lives in the fire accident that occurred at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Thursday night, the Dindigul district Superintendent of Police said.

Over 20 people were injured and many feared dead in a massive fire at a private hospital in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu on Thursday night.

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals.

"A fire broke out at a private hospital. The patients here have been rescued and admitted to nearby government and private hospitals," the District Collector said.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:48 AM IST

