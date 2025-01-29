Amid skyrocketing airfares to Prayagraj, govt asks DGCA to lower prices

ALSO READ: Kumbh Mela stampede LIVE updates: 'Amrit snan', deferred due to stampede, resumes Prayagraj is witnessing an overwhelming rush of devotees for the Maha Kumbh, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings. However, rising airfares have become a major hurdle for many pilgrims, with round-trip tickets from metro cities to Prayagraj reaching sky-high prices.

Govt steps in to control airfare surge

Taking note of the issue, Consumer Affairs Secretary Pralhad Joshi has urged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to take immediate action. On Wednesday, he raised concerns over the steep increase in flight prices and called for measures to make air travel more affordable.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Joshi wrote, “Mahakumbh is witnessing a huge influx of devotees on a daily basis. The prices of #airfares being exorbitantly high has made it difficult for people to make travel plans. Keeping consumer interest in mind, we have written to @DGCAIndia to take steps to reduce airfares.”

As demand surges, flight fares to Prayagraj have skyrocketed:

· Chennai to Prayagraj over Rs 53,000

· Kolkata to Prayagraj more than Rs 35,500

· Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi to Prayagraj exceeding Rs 47,500

· Bengaluru to Prayagraj is above Rs 51,000

These exorbitant fares have made it difficult for many devotees to plan their pilgrimage.

DGCA intervenes, adds more flights

To ease the situation, DGCA officials met with airlines and asked them to regulate ticket prices. In response, 81 additional flights have been approved for January, increasing Prayagraj’s total air connectivity to 132 flights across India.

The Prayagraj Airport has also ramped up operations, now handling 46 flights daily and accommodating 1,650 passengers per hour after a recent terminal upgrade.

Record devotee turnout in Maha Kumbh 2025

Since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13, more than 100 million pilgrims have already taken a holy dip at the Sangam, where the sacred Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers meet.

The event has also boosted spiritual tourism in India, with a 21.4 per cent increase in inbound travelers arriving for this grand religious event.

With millions more expected in the coming weeks, all eyes are on the government and airlines to ensure that travel remains accessible for devotees.

Accommodation prices too skyrocketing in Prayagraj

According to the reports, the rise in costs extends beyond air travel, with accommodation prices in Prayagraj, particularly in three- to four-star hotels, also experiencing a sharp increase. During the peak Kumbh Mela period, room rates can soar up to Rs 70,000 per night for those seeking comfort. With millions of visitors expected, hotels are capitalising on the high demand, leaving pilgrims to pay a premium for a place to stay.

While the Kumbh Mela is one of India’s most important religious events, the escalating travel and accommodation costs pose a barrier for many who wish to partake in this spiritual journey. The pressing question is whether these price hikes will become standard for such events or if the government will intervene to ensure that the experience remains accessible to people from all walks of life.