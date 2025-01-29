Mahakumbh stampede LIVE updates: RAF deployed for crowd control, casualties feared
Maha Kumbh Mela stampede latest updates: A stampede-like situation broke out at Sangam in the early hours of Wednesday amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath
BS Web Team New Delhi
Mahakumbh Stampede LIVE updates: Several people were injured in a crowd surge at the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh festival when millions gathered for the sacred Mauni Amavasya bath. The exact number of casualties remains unclear. The Akharas suspended their traditional 'Amrit Snan' ritual following the incident, though many devotees continued bathing at the Sangam and nearby ghats. Mela Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed injuries occurred when a barrier failed, with the injured being taken to hospitals.
Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and directed immediate assistance measures.
The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, coinciding with a rare 'Triveni Yog' celestial alignment occurring after 144 years, is the Maha Kumbh's most important ritual, expected to attract approximately 100 million pilgrims.
Around 2 AM, ambulances and police vehicles rushed to the scene, their sirens cutting through the religious chants playing on loudspeakers throughout the festival grounds. The injured were transported to the festival's central hospital, where family members and senior officials gathered.
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri said.
10:28 AM
Kumbh Mela updates 2025 LIVE: Maintain patience and be cautious, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says: "The stampede incident in Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this immense sorrow. A humble appeal to all devotees is to maintain patience and be cautious. Follow the instructions of the administration and take care of each other's safety."
10:21 AM
Akharas call off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced that seers had decided to call off the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' due to the situation.
10:20 AM
No plan to cancel any special train: Ministry of Railways
The Railways has planned to run more than 360 trains from the various stations in the Prayagraj region today. As of now, there is no plan to cancel any special train, the Ministry of Railways said.
10:02 AM
Enhanced surveillance needed: Akhilesh Yadav on stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief over several people being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and underlined the need for enhanced surveillance at the event. Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya.'
First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:18 AM IST