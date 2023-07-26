Home / India News / Govt brings bill to change nomenclature of J-K quota beneficiaries to 'OBC'

Govt brings bill to change nomenclature of J-K quota beneficiaries to 'OBC'

A bill to change the nomenclature of a section of people who are eligible for reservation in appointment and admission in professional institutions in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The bill was introduced in the House by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A bill to change the nomenclature of a section of people who are eligible for reservation in appointment and admission in professional institutions in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will change the nomenclature of "weak and underprivileged classes (social castes)" to "other backward classes" for getting reservation benefits in the Union Territory, according to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

The bill was introduced in the House by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, on behalf of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 (Jammu and Kashmir Act XIV of 2004) was enacted to provide for reservation in appointment and admission in professional institutions for the members of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and other socially and educationally backward classes.

In terms of sub-section (2) of section 95 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019), the reservation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir continues to be governed by the reservation act.

Currently, the legislature of the Jammu and Kashmir is not in place. By a proclamation of the President under section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, dated October 31, 2019, the powers of the legislature of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

"It is proposed to amend section 2 of the reservation act by the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 so as to change the nomenclature of 'weak and under privileged classes (social castes)' occurring in sub-clause (iii) of clause (o), to 'other backward classes' and to make consequential amendment in clause (q), of section 2 of the said act," it said.

The proposed amendments have been initiated on the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission (SEBCC), so as to remove the confusion among the general public as well as the competent authorities issuing certificates to eligible persons due to difference in such nomenclature, noted the statement of objects and reasons.

Also Read

Panel on OBC quota for municipal polls submits report to UP CM Adityanath

SC paves way for holding UP urban local body polls with OBC quota

J'khand cabinet gives nod triple test to decide OBC quota in civic polls

Banks sanction Rs 23.2 trn to about 400 mn beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana

Nadda to host OBC MPs for dinner, to disccuss reaching out to communities

NDMC meeting adjourned amid ruckus over Delhi govt's flood 'mismanagement'

Odisha has highest drop out rate at secondary school level: Govt tells Parl

Number of orphan, abandoned children rise by 25% since 2020: WCD Ministry

No-confidence motion against govt admitted in LS; Speaker to decide date

Child Helpline receives over 310 mn calls in last five years: Govt

Topics :OBC quotaJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story