Home / India News / Odisha has highest drop out rate at secondary school level: Govt tells Parl

Odisha has highest drop out rate at secondary school level: Govt tells Parl

At the primary school level, the highest dropout rate is in Manipur (13.3%) followed by Meghalaya (9.8%) and Arunachal Pradesh (9.3%)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Odisha has the highest student dropout rate at the secondary school level followed by Meghalaya and Bihar, according to the Education Ministry.

Union Minister of Education for State Annapurna Devi shared the data in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

According to it, the national dropout rate for secondary school is 12.6 per cent while Odisha has a dropout rate of 27.3 per cent followed by Meghalaya 21.7 per cent, Bihar 20.5 per cent and Assam 20.3 per cent.

States with drop-out rates of more than 15 per cent are Andhra Pradesh (16.3 per cent), Gujarat (17.9 per cent), Punjab (17.2 per cent) and West Bengal (18 per cent).

At the primary school level, the highest dropout rate is in Manipur (13.3 per cent) followed by Meghalaya (9.8 per cent) and Arunachal Pradesh (9.3 per cent).

At the upper-primary level, the highest dropout rate is in Meghalaya (10.6 per cent) followed by Assam (8.8 per cent) and Punjab (8 per cent).

The data shared in Parliament is that of the Department of School Education and Literacy's (DoSEL) Unified District Information System for Education Plus.

"The Government of India launched Samagra Shiksha -- an integrated scheme for school education -- from 2018-19 as an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class XII and aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education at all levels of school education to attain 100 per cent Gross Enrolment Ration," Devi said.

Also Read

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Maha SSC results declared; overall pass percentage at 93.83, dips 3% YoY

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Number of orphan, abandoned children rise by 25% since 2020: WCD Ministry

No-confidence motion against govt admitted in LS; Speaker to decide date

Child Helpline receives over 310 mn calls in last five years: Govt

Centre exploring options to step up stray dog sterilisation, end attacks

2021 saw 225,207 road accidents on national, state highways: Ministry

Topics :Odisha School dropoutsMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story