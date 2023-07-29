Home / India News / Govt committed to providing affordable health facilities: Mandaviya

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to providing affordable and accessible health facilities to the people of the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Saturday.

Mandaviya addressed the seventh meeting of the Central Institute Body (CIB) of AIIMS and Chintan Shivir at the National Institute for Health and Family Welfare during the day, a health ministry statement said.

The CIB is the highest decision-making body of all AIIMS for finance, infrastructure, vacancy, recruitment, enforcement of policies, challenges and procurement.

The agenda of Saturday's meeting was to review the compliance of decisions taken in earlier CIB meetings, the statement said.

Addressing the gathering, the Union health minister said, "Chintan Shivir has provided a platform to hold discussions with higher officials and experts, which will help in evolving better practices of premier health institutions like AIIMS."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to providing affordable and accessible health facilities to the countrymen. I am sure that through this Chintan Shivir, we will be able to expand the facilities and strengthen the arrangements in AIIMS," he further stated.

Mandaviya commended the action taken since the sixth CIB meeting, and encouraged everyone to pool in fresh ideas, insights, innovative thoughts and suggestions towards fulfilling the vision of making all AIIMS institutes of global excellence, the statement said.

The minister also highlighted that Chintan Shivir allows for focus on important issues at hand in a collective and streamlined manner.

"For a doctor, treatment is only one parameter of success. How people perceive them and their role in society is the ultimate value of success," he stated.

Mandaviya also said that every person looks at AIIMS as the paramount institute of medical sciences in the country and urged all dignitaries to ensure that this respect is preserved.

He urged all the AIIMS representatives to leave a legacy of growth and success for the next generation.

Minister of State for Health S P Singh Baghel urged the delegates, especially the representatives from AIIMS, to work in the collective interest of the country, their patients and their institution so that they can take the brand of AIIMS to new heights, the statement said.

Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), noted that many important decisions have been taken through CIB meetings which highlights the importance of the body.

He underlined the importance of student welfare in AIIMS and urged its representatives to keep a check on their stress and workload. He also highlighted the importance of giving counselling to patients and their families, the statement said.

The participants at the conclave brainstormed on various agendas and detailed deliberations were held on a follow-up of earlier Chintan Shivir recommendations and functioning of all new AIIMS.

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 11:14 PM IST

