BCAS to launch aviation 'security culture week' for 1st time from July 31

All the aviation stakeholders like the Airports Authority of India, airlines, CISF and passengers will take part in security awareness week

Civil Aviation (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
With faster growth of Indian aviation, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has decided to organise "security culture week" from July 31 for one week, officials said.

India's aviation security regulator the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is organising an aviation security culture week from July 31 to August 5 for the first time in the country. All the stakeholders of Indian aviation are participating in the security culture week on the theme "See it, Say it, Secure it."

"The main objective of the security culture week is to inculcate security consciousness amongst members of the aviation community set up as well as passengers. This will make flying safer. See it, Say it, Secure it," Zulfiqar Hasan, DG, BCAS told ANI.

All the aviation stakeholders like the Airports Authority of India, airlines, CISF and passengers will take part in security awareness week.

The security personnel in the country are well trained but the security regulator BCAS has the responsibility to make private players and other people safe in the country and all the stakeholders are invited to participate in the week-long safety culture week event. The idea is that every single person should be aware of the importance of aviation security.

There is no doubt that in modern times, security challenges have also changed in the new era. According to sources, the BCAS is conducting a security culture week ahead of Independence Day i.e. August 15, when the country faces maximum threat from enemies.

