Home / India News / Govt earned nearly ₹4,100 cr by disposing of scrap from offices in 5 years

Govt earned nearly ₹4,100 cr by disposing of scrap from offices in 5 years

The union minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh mentioned that a campaign was initiated to clear out redundant office files, broken furniture, and other junk from government offices

Jitendra Singh
Singh pointed out that the total revenue of over Rs 4,088 crore earned from selling scrap could cover the budget of a major space mission or multiple Chandrayaan missions. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday shared that the government has earned nearly Rs 4100 crore in the last five years from the disposal of scrap, including electronic items, from various central government offices as part of its cleanliness campaign.

Singh, the union minister of state for personnel, explained that at the end of the special Swachhata (cleanliness) campaign 4.0 last year, nearly Rs 3,300 crore had been earned, to which Rs 788.53 crore was added through this year's special campaign 5.0 lasting from October 2 to October 31 2025. As a result, the total amount earned, so far, is over Rs 4088.53 crore.

"Total revenue of Rs 4088.53 crore has been earned through five dedicated annual cleanliness campaigns lasting one month each since 2021, through disposal of scrap, including electronic scrap, from different central government offices as part of the special Swachhata campaign," he said.

The minister recalled that during his first Independence Day address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a cleanliness initiative from the ramparts of the Red Fort. This appeal sparked a mass movement, resulting in the construction of over four lakh toilets in the first year alone, he noted.

Singh mentioned that a campaign was initiated to clear out redundant office files, broken furniture, and other junk from government offices.

Providing a timeline, the minister stated that each year, new dimensions were added to the campaign. In 2021, following the prime minister's advice, it was decided that while the Swachhata movement would continue, there would be a dedicated special Swachhata campaign from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) to October 31, in which all government ministries and departments were expected to actively participate and regularly report on their progress.

For the last three years or so, Singh said that besides the conventional scrap, there was also a lot of electronic scrap in the offices, which could be disposed of not only to generate revenue for the state but could also be converted through recycling to generate wealth from waste.

Another significant outcome of the campaign is that as much as 231.75 lakh square feet of space was cleared for productive use that was previously occupied by waste materials, worn-out furniture, and scrap.

Singh pointed out that the total revenue of over Rs 4,088 crore earned from selling scrap could cover the budget of a major space mission or multiple Chandrayaan missions. The total area freed up is substantial enough to accommodate a large mall or other significant structures for economic activity.

This year's special Swachhata campaign 5.0, Singh said, also took place at a time when extensive "Waste to Wealth" activity has been undertaken by the Ministry of Science & Technology.

This, for example, includes recycling of hospital waste through a technology developed by CSIR-NIIST Thiruvanathapuram and deployed at AIIMS New Delhi, recycling of cooked oil undertaken by CSIR-IIP Dehradun and use of steel sludge for road construction through technology developed by CSIR-CRRI New Delhi, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parents, activists protest at India Gate over rising air pollution in Delhi

Andhra govt to float tenders worth ₹1,000 cr for road development

Uttarakhand formation day: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,260 crore

Mumbai court clears auction of Mehul Choksi-linked Gitanjali Gems assets

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Andaman Sea; epicentre in high-risk zone

Topics :India NewsscrapGovernment

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story