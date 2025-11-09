Home / India News / Andhra govt to float tenders worth ₹1,000 cr for road development

Andhra govt to float tenders worth ₹1,000 cr for road development

Tenders for road development works worth over ₹1,000 crore will be called shortly as part of our mission to make Andhra Pradesh a pothole-free state, Janardhan Reddy said in a press release

economy, roads, construction
The minister said that within five months of assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned major road repair and maintenance projects to restore road infrastructure across the state.
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Sunday said tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be invited soon.

He said the NDA coalition government has already taken up road repair works worth Rs 2,500 crore since coming to power, as part of its mission to make Andhra Pradesh pothole-free and ensure smooth travel for the public.

Tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be called shortly as part of our mission to make Andhra Pradesh a pothole-free state, Reddy said in a press release.

The minister said that within five months of assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned major road repair and maintenance projects to restore road infrastructure across the state.

Reddy alleged that the previous YSRCP government had neglected road maintenance between 2019 and 2024, leaving thousands of kilometres of roads in "poor condition".

He added that the government was exploring the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to develop roads without burdening the public.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India NewsAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh governmentroadsinfrastructure

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

