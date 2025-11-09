Andhra govt to float tenders worth ₹1,000 cr for road development

Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Sunday said tenders for road development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore will be invited soon.

He said the NDA coalition government has already taken up road repair works worth Rs 2,500 crore since coming to power, as part of its mission to make Andhra Pradesh pothole-free and ensure smooth travel for the public.

The minister said that within five months of assuming office, the TDP-led NDA government had sanctioned major road repair and maintenance projects to restore road infrastructure across the state.