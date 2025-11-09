Home / India News / Uttarakhand formation day: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,260 crore

Uttarakhand formation day: PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,260 crore

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development

Prime Minister Modi is in Dehradun to attend the celebrations to mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 8,260 crore in Uttarakhand.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

The projects inaugurated by the prime minister include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under AMRUT scheme, electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

Prime Minister Modi is here to attend the celebrations to mark 25 years of the formation of Uttarakhand.

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

