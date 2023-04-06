Home / India News / Govt expecting record 112 mn tonne wheat output despite damage due to rains

Govt expecting record 112 mn tonne wheat output despite damage due to rains

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday said the government is hopeful of a record wheat production of 112.18 million tonne in 2022-23 crop year ending June

New Delhi
Govt expecting record 112 mn tonne wheat output despite damage due to rains

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 3:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Thursday said the government is hopeful of a record wheat production of 112.18 million tonne in 2022-23 crop year ending June despite inclement weather conditions in some parts of the country affecting grains quality.

The government has projected a record wheat production at 112.18 million tonne in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June). Wheat production had declined marginally to 107.74 million tonne in the previous year due to heat wave in some states.

"Because of the inclement weather in the last two weeks, there has been some damage to the wheat crop. But the production loss will be minimal. We are hopeful of achieving the overall production target of 112.2 million tonne," Chopra said.

The secretary said quality norms for wheat procurement has been relaxed in Madhya Pradesh and the Centre will soon take a call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab and Haryana.

The procurement by state-owned FCI and state agencies have already started in many states.

The Centre on Monday said about 8-10 per cent of the wheat crop is estimated to have been damaged due to recent untimely rains and hailstorms in key producing states, but better yield prospects in late-sown areas are expected to make up for the production loss.

Despite the recent inclement weather, Agriculture Commissioner P K Singh had asserted that the country's total wheat production will touch a record 112.2 million tonne this year as per the second estimate of the agriculture ministry.

Topics :Ministry Of Agricultureagriculture economyclimate plan

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Also Read

High temperature unlikely to damage wheat crops: Food Secy Sanjeev Chopra

Amid deepening food crisis in Pakistan, people chase wheat truck on bikes

Will India become a net importer of wheat?

Food prices fall slightly in Nov as Russia-Ukraine grain exports stabilize

Wheat acreage surges 25% from last year; but weather remains a concern

NCP chief Sharad Pawar opposes govt's plan to import milk products

Amit Shah to lay foundation of projects worth Rs 4,567 cr in UP on Friday

Like-minded nations must address safe Internet challenges together: MoS IT

TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die, second leg of Budget Session concludes

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story