Home / India News / Delhi Police enhances vigil, on alert post communal clashes in Gurugram

Delhi Police enhances vigil, on alert post communal clashes in Gurugram

The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi police

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana, officials said.

A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital.

The officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas.

Another officer said the force was holding meetings with peace committees. "We are urging them to maintain peace in their areas. Social media monitoring is also being done," the officer said.

Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places. Drones are also being used.

"Keeping North Delhi safe & serene! Police deploys cutting-edge drone survey to watch over the area, ensuring harmony prevails and public safety remains top-notch," the Delhi Police tweeted.

According to the police, foot patrolling is being done in many areas and senior police officers are interacting with locals. Barricades are being placed at bordering areas and checking is also being done.

A mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur on Tuesday afternoon, in a fresh case of communal violence after the previous day's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district.

The mob ransacked some shops belonging to a particular community and also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in Badshahpur. The Badshahpur market was also shut down.

After getting information about the fresh violence, Gurugram Police reached the spot but the rioters managed to flee on their bikes and other vehicles by then, officials said, adding some suspects have been detained.

Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

Also Read

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

LIVE updates: Alert in 11 west UP districts in wake of Haryana violence

Musk's son asks 'are there police cats'; here's how Delhi Police responded

Gurugram health department collects samples of 30 influenza suspects

CPWD invites bids to demolish hutments to make room for Executive Enclave

Centre extends PM crop insurance scheme registration deadline: Official

In fresh violence, eatery set on fire in Gurugram, shops vandalised

Supreme Court paves way for auctioning of 50,000 mines in Rajasthan

Top 50 wilful defaulters owe Rs 87,295 cr to banks: Finance Minister

Topics :DelhiGurugramviolence

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story