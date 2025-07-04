Home / India News / Govt has adopted holistic approach to improve health of citizens: Amit Shah

In the past 11 years, the Modi government has made all the arrangements to improve the health of the citizens of the country

The Narendra Modi-led government has adopted a well thought out holistic approach to improve the health of the citizens of the country, Union minister Amit Shah said in Pune on Friday.

Special attention has been given to every programme touching health, especially medical education and research, Shah said after performing the ground breaking ceremony of Poona Hospital and Research Centre (PHRC) Health City project.  In the past 11 years, the Modi government has made all the arrangements to improve the health of the citizens of the country, he said. In the previous government, the health budget was Rs 37,000 crore and in 2025-26, Modi ji increased it to Rs 1.37 trillion, he said.  Shah also inaugurated the Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre built by the Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune. The country is rapidly progressing on the path of development and a foundation is being laid for building a developed India in 2047, he said. Pune has led the entire country in knowledge, nationalism, social consciousness and freedom struggle, he said.  Wherever Gujaratis have gone in the world, they have made Gujarat proud and Gujarati society has never been involved in any kind of controversy, he said. The habit of reading and learning about history must be inculcated in children, Shah said. He reiterated that the four-decade-old Naxal menace will be eradicated from the country by March 31 next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

