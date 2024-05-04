Home / India News / Govt lifts ban on onion exports; imposes min export price of $550 per tonne

Govt lifts ban on onion exports; imposes min export price of $550 per tonne

In August last year, India had imposed a 40% export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023

Dip in wholesale prices in Lasalgaon and Pipalgaon markets triggered the recent neck-deep protests by farmers in Maharashtra
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 12:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The government on Saturday lifted the ban on onion exports but imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of $550 per tonne, amid ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Last night, the government imposed a 40 per cent duty on export of onions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In August last year, India had imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions up to December 31, 2023.

"The export policy of onions is amended from prohibited to free subject to MEP of $550 per metric ton with immediate effect and until further orders," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

On December 8, 2023, the government banned export of onions from March 31 this year. In March, the export prohibition was extended till further orders.

In March, the Union Agriculture Ministry released the data for onion production.

As per the data, onion production in 2023-24 (First Advance Estimates) is expected to be around 254.73 lakh tonnes compared to around 302.08 lakh tonnes last year. This is due to a decrease of 34.31 lakh tonnes output in Maharashtra, 9.95 lakh tonnes in Karnataka, 3.54 lakh tonnes in Andhra Pradesh and 312 lakh tonnes in Rajasthan, the data showed.

Last month, in an official statement, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said the government has allowed export of 99,150 tonnes of onion to six neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, UAE, Bhutan, Bahrain, Mauritius and Sri Lanka.

Farmers in Maharashtra had protested against the export ban.

The Congress last month accused the Narendra Modi government of "callously neglecting" Maharashtra's onion farmers reeling due to the ban on onion exports and said that its manifesto promises a predictable import-export policy to prevent such catastrophic last-minute policies being imposed on farmers.

Also Read

Centre to purchase 1,650 tonnes of onions for exports to Bangladesh

India allows export of 10,000 tonnes of onion to Sri Lanka, eases ban

2 yrs into war, West seeks ways to steer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Unrestricted Russian oil trade unacceptable, price cap to stay: US

Russia says 50 Ukrainian drones targeted at energy infrastructure shot down

Kerala saved 200 MW power on May 3 due to self control: State govt

FSSAI relaxed pesticide norms in April, allowing 10x more residue in spices

Nepal to introduce new Rs 100 currency note featuring Indian territories

APSDMA forecasts heat waves for 227 mandals in Andhra Pradesh today

ED files money laundering case against influencer Elvish Yadav, others

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :onion exportsagriculture economyMinistry Of AgricultureAgriculture productsTrade exports

First Published: May 04 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story