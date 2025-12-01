Govt open to talks on electoral reforms as Opposition pushes for SIR

After the Opposition frequently disrupted the Lok Sabha proceedings on the opening day of Parliament’s Winter Session, demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision, or SIR, of electoral rolls, the government in the evening indicated that it was open to holding a discussion on electoral reforms.

What did the Prime Minister say before the session began?

Earlier in the day, addressing reporters before the start of the session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Parliament is not a place for drama but a place for delivery. He accused the Opposition of turning the House into a “warm-up arena” for elections or as an outlet to vent frustration after defeat.

“We need to work with a sense of responsibility. Parliament is not a place for drama, it is a place for delivery,” Modi said. Alluding to the Bihar Assembly polls results, the PM said the Opposition was perturbed by the electoral loss and unable to digest failure. “Defeat should not be the ground to create disruption. Victory should not convert into arrogance either,” the PM said. How did the Opposition respond? Opposition leaders criticised the PM’s remarks. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Jairam Ramesh termed Prime Minister Modi the “biggest dramabaaz” and said his statement accusing the Opposition of indulging in drama in Parliament was “nothing but hypocrisy”. Instead of addressing the real issue of people, Prime Minister Modi has once again made his “dramebazi delivery”, Kharge said in a statement on X.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned a little after 2 pm after repeated disruptions in the morning and afternoon sessions as the Opposition demanded a discussion on the SIR. What position did the government outline in Parliament? Later in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha that while the government was not averse to holding a discussion on SIR or electoral reforms, the Opposition must not insist on setting a timeline. Several Opposition parties staged a walkout in protest, stating that they were not satisfied with the minister’s response. But sources in the government as well as Opposition parties said that the two sides had reached an understanding that an overarching discussion on the “need for further electoral reforms” would be held during the session, which concludes on December 19.

“I am saying again, the matter related to whatever you call it, special intensive revision or electoral reforms or whatever. I have stated before the beginning of the Winter Session that the government is not averse to taking up discussion on anything,” Rijiju said. He requested that the Opposition allow Parliament to take up the listed legislative business. “Don’t presume that the government is not ready to discuss any matter,” the minister said, adding, “Please do not put a condition on the timeline.” What happened in the Rajya Sabha on Day 1? The Rajya Sabha, led by Prime Minister Modi, felicitated the newly appointed Chairman C P Radhakrishnan. In his maiden address, Chairman Radhakrishnan urged members to uphold the Constitution and follow parliamentary norms while adhering to the “Lakshman Rekha” as envisaged under the rules of the Upper House. He said the Constitution of India, along with the Rules Book of the Rajya Sabha, determines the Lakshman Rekha for parliamentary discourse.

Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, appealed to Radhakrishnan to treat the Opposition and treasury benches equally. Kharge also remembered Radhakrishnan’s predecessor, former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, triggering protests from the treasury benches. “I am constrained to refer to your predecessor’s unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman… I was disheartened that this House did not get an opportunity to give him a farewell,” Kharge said. Kharge also asked the ruling party not to divide Opposition parties. But there were indications that the Trinamool Congress, the ruling party in West Bengal, was distancing itself from the rest of the Congress-led Opposition bloc. It did not attend Monday morning’s strategy meeting of the Opposition leaders, with its leaders conveying that their party was “not an electoral ally of the Congress”. The Trinamool, however, will join forces with the Opposition bloc on issues such as the SIR.

What concerns were raised about legislative scrutiny? In his speech, Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, in the context of pollution in Delhi, wished good health to the Chairman and his family. “We wish you good health, we wish you happiness… You have moved from Coimbatore to a place where the air can be a problem… so good health,” O’Brien said. The Trinamool MP flagged the declining average number of sittings per session to below 20. He said the Chair allowed 110 discussions between 2009 and 2016. In the last eight years, it is down to 36 discussions. He said that the number of Bills being sent for scrutiny by a parliamentary panel has also come down.