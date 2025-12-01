Home / India News / Delhi to get three automated vehicle testing stations by March 2026

Delhi to get three automated vehicle testing stations by March 2026

The existing inspection and certification centre at Burari is being upgraded into a fully automated facility with advanced lanes and CCTV cameras

vehicle, car sales, driving
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 8:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi will soon have three new automated vehicle testing stations, with the government planning to make two of them operational by March, officials said.

The facilities are coming up at Burari, Nand Nagri and Tehkhand.

According to officials, work is nearing completion at the Nand Nagri station, which will be Delhi's first automated vehicle testing centre and will have an annual capacity of around 72,000 vehicles. The fully digital unit will operate without human intervention to ensure transparent and timely efficient fitness certification.

The foundation stone of Delhi's second fully automated station, with a capacity of 73,000 vehicles annually, was inaugurated at Tehkhand in November. The government has floated a tender for carrying out electrification work at this station at an estimated cost of Rs 21.28 lakh, they said.

Work is likely to begin soon and will be completed in three months, the official added.

The existing inspection and certification centre at Burari is being upgraded into a fully automated facility with advanced lanes and CCTV cameras.

The upgrade, pegged at Rs 11.27 crore, will also include fire safety and electrical installations.

Delhi currently has one operational automated testing station at Jhuljhuli in southwest Delhi.

The Nand Nagri unit will be housed in a pre-engineered 40mx26m building and will have four automated lanes, two for heavy motor vehicles, one for light motor vehicles and one for two-wheelers.

It will conduct emission tests, roller brake tests, suspension checks, underbody inspections and headlight alignment. It will have a testing capacity of 72,000 vehicles annually, including 20,000 two-wheelers  The government is targeting to make it functional by early next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMD warns of colder winter in plains, warmer weather in hills this season

SIR controversy in TN baseless, driven by political motives: ECI tells SC

Air pollution crisis needs monitoring, not customary hearing in winter: SC

Traffic, not stubble burning, drives daily pollution spikes in Delhi: Study

Harsh winter ahead: IMD warns of cold wave in north and central India

Topics :Vehicle documentsElectronic vehiclesvehicle makersVehicles salesVehicle RC

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story