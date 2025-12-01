Delhi to get three automated vehicle testing stations by March 2026

Delhi will soon have three new automated vehicle testing stations, with the government planning to make two of them operational by March, officials said.
The facilities are coming up at Burari, Nand Nagri and Tehkhand.
According to officials, work is nearing completion at the Nand Nagri station, which will be Delhi's first automated vehicle testing centre and will have an annual capacity of around 72,000 vehicles. The fully digital unit will operate without human intervention to ensure transparent and timely efficient fitness certification.
The foundation stone of Delhi's second fully automated station, with a capacity of 73,000 vehicles annually, was inaugurated at Tehkhand in November. The government has floated a tender for carrying out electrification work at this station at an estimated cost of Rs 21.28 lakh, they said.
Work is likely to begin soon and will be completed in three months, the official added.
The existing inspection and certification centre at Burari is being upgraded into a fully automated facility with advanced lanes and CCTV cameras.
The upgrade, pegged at Rs 11.27 crore, will also include fire safety and electrical installations.
Delhi currently has one operational automated testing station at Jhuljhuli in southwest Delhi.
The Nand Nagri unit will be housed in a pre-engineered 40mx26m building and will have four automated lanes, two for heavy motor vehicles, one for light motor vehicles and one for two-wheelers.
It will conduct emission tests, roller brake tests, suspension checks, underbody inspections and headlight alignment. It will have a testing capacity of 72,000 vehicles annually, including 20,000 two-wheelers The government is targeting to make it functional by early next year.
