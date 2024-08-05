Govt reconstitutes NIPCCD's Executive Council, General Body after 5 decades

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Monday it has reconstituted the Executive Council and General Body of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) after more than five decades.

The reconstitution was approved during a meeting held here under the chairpersonship of WCD Minister Annpurna Devi.

NIPCCD, an autonomous organization under the WCD Ministry, was initially established in 1966 under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860.

The reconstitution reduces the size of the General Body from 94 to 22 members and the Executive Council from 21 to 13 members, creating a leaner and more efficient structure.