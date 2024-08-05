Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Govt reconstitutes NIPCCD's Executive Council, General Body after 5 decades

Govt reconstitutes NIPCCD's Executive Council, General Body after 5 decades

The reconstitution reduces the size of the General Body from 94 to 22 members and the Executive Council from 21 to 13 members, creating a leaner and more efficient structure

NIPCCD, Health ministry
NIPCCD, an autonomous organization under the WCD Ministry, was initially established in 1966. | Source : https://nipccd.nic.in/
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 10:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Monday it has reconstituted the Executive Council and General Body of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) after more than five decades.

The reconstitution was approved during a meeting held here under the chairpersonship of WCD Minister Annpurna Devi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

NIPCCD, an autonomous organization under the WCD Ministry, was initially established in 1966 under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860.

The reconstitution reduces the size of the General Body from 94 to 22 members and the Executive Council from 21 to 13 members, creating a leaner and more efficient structure.

The General Body is responsible for formulating overall policies, while the Executive Council manages the administrative affairs of the institute.

According to an official statement, Devi emphasized the need for NIPCCD to lead in training field functionaries of the ministry, conducting research and documentation on women and child development issues, and extending mental health services.

Additionally, the institute will expand its Advanced Diploma Courses on Child Guidance and Counselling, and support the ministry in key missions including Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Porsche crash: Panel urges action against JJB members for bail 'lapses'

51% of applications under PM Cares scheme for Covid orphans rejected

Meet Annapurna Devi, women and child development minister in Modi cabinet

Annapurna Devi gets women and child development ministry in Modi govt 3.0

Adoptions in India reach pre-pandemic levels at over 4,000 in a year

Topics :Ministry of Women and Child DevelopmentHealth MinistryHealth of Children in India

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story