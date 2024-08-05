LIVE news updates: 98 killed in Bangladesh protests, India issues advisory

Ninety-eight people, including 14 policemen, were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday in fierce clashes between protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of Bangladesh, forcing authorities to cut off mobile internet and enforce a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period. The clashes broke out Sunday morning when protesters attending the non-cooperation programme under the banner of the Students Against Discrimination with the one-point demand of the government's resignation over a job quota system faced opposition from the supporters of the Awami League, Chhatra League, and Jubo League activists.
Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search operations underway Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) Army troops opened fire after noticing the movement of two groups of infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, officials said.Though there was no exchange of fire, a massive search operation is underway in both areas to ensure that there is no infiltration from across the border, they said.
Alert Army troops fired after picking up suspicious movement of three to four infiltrators in a forward area in the Battal sector of Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu around 1.30 am, the officials said.
The casualties due to flash floods after cloudbursts in three districts of Himachal Pradesh rose to 13 with the recovery of four bodies from Mandi and Shimla districts on Sunday.
Bangladesh protesters plan 'Long March to Dhaka' after nearly 100 killed in anti-govt demonstrations
Bangladesh braced for another tense day as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka" on Monday, a day after nearly 100 people died in fierce clashes between demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the ruling party supporters in different parts of the country.
9:38 AM
Army opens fire on suspected infiltrators along LoC in J-K, search operations underway
9:37 AM
Over 2,500 people staying in relief camps in Kerala's landslide-hit Wayanad
Over 2,500 people, including 599 children and six pregnant women, whose lives have been shattered by deadly landslides, are staying in various relief camps in Kerala's Wayanad, according to authorities on Monday. According to the latest official figures released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a total of 16 rescue camps are there in Meppadi and other village panchayats in the hill district where the landslide-hit people are staying.
8:59 AM
Bangladesh news update: Indians in Bangladesh asked to take 'extreme caution' as violent clashes kill 98
