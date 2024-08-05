Kerala landslide: ICICI Prudential Life simplifies claim settlement process

ICICI Prudential Life on Monday said it has simplified the claim settlement process for nominees or beneficiaries of individuals affected by the Wayanad landslide tragedy.

The processing of claims, including those covered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), will be done based on just three basic documents which are required to be submitted by nominees to settle claims, the insurer said in a statement.

These are bank account numbers with IFSC codes or cancelled cheque copies of the bank account, death certificate issued by the local municipal authorities. In case the death certificate is not available, the list of deceased issued by hospitals, government authorities or police will be accepted.