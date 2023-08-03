Home / India News / Govt relaxes rules to give one-yr extension to Cabinet Secretary Gauba

Govt relaxes rules to give one-yr extension to Cabinet Secretary Gauba

Gauba, a former Union home secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years. He was given one-year extensions in 2021 and then in August last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajiv Gauba

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2023 | 5:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Thursday relaxed key rules to give a one-year extension to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba beyond August 30, 2023, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

With the completion of this third extension, he will become the longest serving cabinet secretary of the country.

Till now, B D Pande had been the longest serving cabinet secretary from November 2, 1972, to March 31, 1977.

Gauba, a former Union home secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years. He was given one-year extensions in 2021 and then in August last year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension in service to Gauba, a 1982-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, for a further period of one year beyond 30.08.2023, in relaxation of AIS or All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits or DCRB) Rules, 1958 and and Rule 56 (d) of the Fundamental Rules, it said.

The rules allow the central government to give extension in service to the cabinet secretary, in the public interest "provided that the total term of the cabinet secretary, who is granted such extensions of service, shall not exceed four years".

The latest extension will allow Gauba to stay in the post during the general elections due early next year.

Gauba is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, under which the erstwhile state was bifurcated into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of the special status given to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.

He had also served as secretary in the Union urban development ministry and additional secretary in the home ministry, looking after the crucial left-wing extremism division, among other responsibilities.

Born in Punjab, Gauba had graduated in Physics from the Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as the chief secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.

Also Read

Govt forms cabinet secretary-led panel to monitor Mission Karmayogi

Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba reviews status of projects' implementation

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

IAS vs IAS: Ex-DJB CEO accuses special secretary vigilance of harassment

NGT stays construction of varsity buildings within UP bird sanctuary

Court to start hearing arguments on charge against WFI ex-chief on Aug 9

What is a money bill? What are its provisions and what is its significance?

Coal ministry transfers Rs 704 cr upfront payment to 6 coal-bearing states

AIM committee moves SC against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi

Manipur HC orders status quo on mass burial site; 17 injured in violence

Topics :Cabinet SecretaryRajiv Gauba

First Published: Aug 03 2023 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr

NCLAT defers hearing on IDBI Bank's plea against Zee to August 17

India News

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 3): When and where to expect rainfall

Tomato prices may touch Rs 300/kg in coming days: Wholesale traders

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Will Samsung be able to revive era of foldables?

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 series smartphones in India: Price, specifications

Economy News

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

July PMI services rises sharpest since June 2010 on robust global demand

Next Story