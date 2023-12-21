Home / India News / Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament complex's security after recent breach

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament complex's security after recent breach

The CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) that currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain

The sources told PTI that the Union home ministry on Wednesday directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a "regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern" could be done | (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The government has decided to hand over the "comprehensive" security of the Parliament building complex to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wake of the recent breach of the safety ring, official sources said Thursday.

The CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) that currently guards many central government ministry buildings in Delhi apart from installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and the Delhi Metro.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sources told PTI that the Union home ministry on Wednesday directed for a survey of the Parliament building complex so that a "regular deployment of the CISF security and fire wing on a comprehensive pattern" could be done.

Experts drawn from the government building security (GBS) unit of the CISF, that guards central government ministries, and fire combat and response officers of the force along with officials from the current Parliament security team will undertake the survey beginning later this week.

Both the new and the old Parliament complex and their allied buildings will be brought under a comprehensive security cover of the CISF which will also have the existing elements of Parliament Security Service (PSS), the Delhi Police and the Parliament Duty Group (PDG) of the CRPF, the sources said.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two persons jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting slogans outside the Parliament premises.

A committee under the chairmanship of CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh is looking into the overall security issues of the Parliament complex and will make recommendations to the Union home ministry for improvement.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

CISF in talks with MHA to increase security personnel at Imphal airport

INDIA bloc to hold protest march today over suspension of MPs from Parl

Doctors to get exemption from prosecution in negligence cases: Amit Shah

Opportunity to replace, redraft colonial criminal laws wasted: Chidambaram

You will soon be able to reach Delhi Airport via bus, metro and rapid rail

Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital falls to 'very poor' on Thursday

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :central governmentCISFParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story