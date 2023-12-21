Home / India News / Doctors to get exemption from prosecution in negligence cases: Amit Shah

Doctors to get exemption from prosecution in negligence cases: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre plans to amend the Criminal Law Bill to exempt doctors from criminal prosecution in cases of deaths due to medical negligence

he death of a patient under a doctor’s care is classified as criminal negligence under Section 304 A
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the central government plans to bring in an amendment to the Criminal Law Bill to exempt doctors from criminal prosecution in cases of deaths due to medical negligence.

"Currently, if there is a death due to the negligence of a doctor, it is also treated as criminal negligence, almost akin to murder. Hence, I will bring an official amendment now to free the doctors from this criminal negligence,” Shah said in the Lok Sabha.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The death of a patient under a doctor’s care is classified as criminal negligence under Section 304 A of the  Indian Penal Code (IPC)IPC.

The minister said that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) “had asked us to look into the matter. And, hence, we have decided to free the doctors from the culpability of criminal negligence".

Shah said that the Centre would introduce this amendment in the future, while enumerating key provisions of the criminal law amendment bills in the Lower House.

ALSO READ: Winter Session: 3 new Bills to replace criminal laws to be placed before RS

According to IPC 304A, "Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with a fine, or with both".

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the three revised criminal law bills, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which proposes to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC); the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which proposes to replace the Code of Criminal Procedure; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Sanhita, which seeks to replace the Indian Evidence Act.

According to the Home Minister, the new Bills aim to overhaul the criminal justice system in the country and establish a "justice system based on Indian thinking".

Also Read

Banks seek RBI's nod to defer penal interest guideline by 3 months

Provisions for sedition offences to be completely repealed, says Amit Shah

'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans

Lenders can impose penalty on defaults only as 'penal charges': RBI

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Opportunity to replace, redraft colonial criminal laws wasted: Chidambaram

You will soon be able to reach Delhi Airport via bus, metro and rapid rail

Delhi air quality: AQI in parts of capital falls to 'very poor' on Thursday

Parliament security breach: Police questions 2 more people, say reports

India records 358 fresh Covid-19 cases, active caseload rises to 2,669

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahIndian doctorsindian medical associationBS Web ReportsMedical negligenceCriminal Law actmedical industryIndian Penal Code

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story