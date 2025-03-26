Home / India News / Govt sets up seven joint cyber coordination teams to handle cyber crimes

Govt sets up seven joint cyber coordination teams to handle cyber crimes

Seven joint cyber coordination teams have been constituted for Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam and Guwahati under I4C covering the whole country

cyber crime
The minister said the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 10:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has constituted seven joint cyber coordination teams for enhance coordination among different law enforcement agencies dealing with cyber crimes and cyber crime hotspots, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also said that the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has proactively identified and blocked more than 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts used for digital arrest.

He said the law enforcement agencies have blocked over 781,000 SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs linked to digital frauds till February 28 this year.

The International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is a unique number assigned to every phone.

Seven joint cyber coordination teams have been constituted for Mewat, Jamtara, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Vishakhapatnam and Guwahati under I4C covering the whole country based upon cyber crime hotspots/areas having multi jurisdictional issues by on boarding states or Union territories to enhance the coordination framework among the law enforcement agencies of the states or Union territories, Kumar said replying to a written question.

The minister said the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, under I4C, was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial frauds and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters.

Also Read

Cyber fraud cases in India surged 4-fold in FY24, causing $20 mn in losses

India secures repatriation of 283 nationals from Myanmar lured by fake jobs

Indian entities may lose Rs 20,000 cr to cybercrimes in 2025: CloudSEK

Why are Indians trapped in Myanmar's Myawaddy region in cybercrime scams?

Delhi cyberfrauds siphoned Rs 4,900 cr cyber crime money abroad: ED

So far, financial amount of more than Rs. 4,386 crore has been saved in more than 13.36 lakh complaints.

A toll-free helpline number 1930 has been operationalized to get assistance in lodging online cyber complaints, Kumar said.

He said a suspect registry of identifiers of cyber criminals was launched by I4C on September 10, 2024 in collaboration with banks and financial institutions.

So far, more than 8 lakh suspect records and more than 20 lakh mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of suspect registry and saved more than Rs. 2889 crore, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: RBI releases Monetary Policy Committee meeting calendar for FY26

Premium

Significant number of cops justify use of torture & violence, finds study

New wild ginger species discovered in Odisha's Similipal Biosphere Reserve

IIM Mumbai pulls 100% placement for 2025 batch, top salary Rs 47.5 lakh/yr

Premium

SC junks CBIC plea, says GST errors can be corrected even after deadline

Topics :cybercrimescyber securityCyber threat

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story